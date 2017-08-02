Chris Msando’s Postmortem Ongoing, Burial on 19th August in Ugenya

The postmortem to ascertain what killed Chris Msando is ongoing at the Lee Funeral Home.

The IEBC’s senior ICT manager was found murdered and body dumped in Kikuyu, 2Km from Waiyaki Way.

Chris will be buried in Ugenya on 19th August 2017. His family will conduct a fundraiser on Friday 4th August at the All Saints Catherdral in Nairobi from 5pm.

Meanwhile, the police has summoned some of the family members and friends who were close to Chris. The friends have been told to report to the CID headquarters on Thursday and Friday this week for questioning.

Mourners were emotionally uncontrollable on Monday when they received news of his demise. A vigil was observed throughout the night at Chris Msando’s residence in Embakasi.