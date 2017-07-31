Missing IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando Found Dead

Missing IEBC ICT Manager, Chris Msando has been found dead.

His remains were found at the city mortuary.

Msando’s badly mutilated body was found dumped somewhere in Kikuyu. The lady he was with was also killed and dumped in Kikuyu. Chris’ body was badly swollen with multiple wounds.

Msando went missing on Friday evening but was only reported missing on Sunday morning.

IEBC made the missing person announcement on Sunday morning via their Twitter handle.

His car was however found at Thika Road Mall in Roysambu at 1 am on Monday.

The grey Land Rover was taken to the Kasarani Police station where it was dusted off for prints.

The deceased’s body has been moved to the Lee Funeral Home.

