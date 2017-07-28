Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’ Sovereignty As World’s Richest Lasted Just A Few Hours.

Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos’ sovereignty on the top of the Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List only lasted just a few Hours.

Mr Bezos, for the first time was the richest with a $90.6 billion net worth opening market, but closing the market, Mr Bezos was out of the top spot. Bezos had $600 million dollars up on Bill gates when the markets opened on Thursday.

Closing the market on Tuesday, Mr Gate had was at the top spot of the richest person in the world with an estimated $89.8 billion. Mr Bezos was only $1.1 billion behind Gates.

Mr Bezos is now the seventh person to hold the title of the world’s richest person. HE has joined two Americans, Bill Gates, Microsoft founder and Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett to top the global ranks.

Mr Bezos joined Forbes ranking in 1998 of the richest American a year later after amazon went public.