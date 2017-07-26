IEBC To Announce Final Presidential Tally, No Periodic Updates

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) CEO Ezra Chiloba on Tuesday said that the commission would release the presidential poll results through their website and the media but only after the final tally.

Chiloba, assured the media that the same results declared at the constituency level will be the same ones they will relay electronically.

IEBC would however not announce any results at the national tallying centre or issue any periodic updates as has been in the past.

Ezra insisted that they would not update the presidential results but will instead tally all the 290 constituencies and then release the final results.

“These will be based on physical forms. There will be no variances between the paper data and the electronic data,” Chiloba said.

IEBC has said that the August 8 poll will be free and fair having installed an electoral management system making it hard for the election to be rigged.

“We have also put up a system which doesn’t give room for ballot stuffing. The Kenya Integrated Electoral Management System (KIEMS) as designed does not give room for rigging,” Chiloba said.

