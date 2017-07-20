Zari Hassan’s Mother Passes Away, Months After Ivan’s Departure

Zari Hassan has today lost her mother. Halima Hassan passed away while undergoing treatment at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala Uganda.

She was hospitalized last month after she suffered a heart attack and after spending a few days in hospital, she returned home. She was later re-admitted at Nakasero where she died.

It has been a tough few months for the boss lady as her ex husband, Ivan Ssemwanga passed away only a few months ago following a heart condition.

Zari announced her mother’s departure on Instagram in a heartfelt message and described her mum as ‘our old sun.’

It’s with deep sorrow that my family and I announce the death of our lovely mother who passed on this morning. May her soul rest in peace, May Allah forgive you your sins and grant you Jana. You will forever be loved our Old Sun, us as your kids were given the best from God as our mother. We appreciate all you did for us. We will forever cherish you Mama. Sleep well? A post shared by Zari (@zarithebosslady) on Jul 19, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

