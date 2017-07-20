in ENTERTAINMENT

Zari Hassan’s Mother Passes Away, Months After Ivan’s Departure

Zari Hassan with her mum, Halima Hassan
Zari Hassan with her mum, Halima Hassan

Zari Hassan has today lost her mother. Halima Hassan passed away while undergoing treatment at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala Uganda.

She was hospitalized last month after she suffered a heart attack and after spending a few days in hospital, she returned home. She was later re-admitted at Nakasero where she died.

It has been a tough few months for the boss lady as her ex husband, Ivan Ssemwanga passed away only a few months ago following a heart condition.

Zari announced her mother’s departure on Instagram in a heartfelt message and described her mum as ‘our old sun.’

