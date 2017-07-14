in ENTERTAINMENT

Here’s The Late Michuki’s Grand Daughter, She Is One Fine Model (Photos)

michuki stacyStacy Michuki is the late John Michuki’s grand daughter who is currently the crown holder for the Face of Nairobi Top Teen Model title.

Her grandfather, will forever be remembered for streamlining the matatu madness. He is also remembered for the infamous quote, ‘If you rattle a snake be prepared to be bitten by it.’

 

The late minister died in 2012 due to a heart failure and his wife, Josephine Watiri shortly after.

Stacy has however cleared her own path and is signed to Aftermath Modelling Agency.

The young lady will be heading to France this September to represent Kenya in the pageant’s finals.

“Being a model has been the best thing that as happened to me, it allows me to be someone I’m not everyday,” Miss Michuki said.

Here she is:

michuki stacyPhotos Courtesy

