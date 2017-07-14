in NEWS

CSs Adan Mohammed and Henry Rotich Hospitalized after Cholera Attack at KICC

CS Adan Mohammed and Rotich at KICC for the Trade Expo | PICS: Courtesy
There is an outbreak of  Cholera in the country. According to sources at Nairobi hospital, two Cabinet Secretaries are among those who have now been hospitalised in Nairobi after exhibiting cholera symptoms.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Industrialisation’s Adan Mohammed are currently at Nairobi hospital after falling ill with cholera symptoms. The two were guests at a Trade Expo at KICC. Another journalist has also been admitted after contracting cholera from the same event.

The Cabinet Secretaries and other trade expo delegates fell ill after eating at the expo on Wednesday.

