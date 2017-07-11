Esther Passaris Goes Broke, Begs Kenyans to Donate to her Campaign Kitty

Controversial ODM Nairobi Women Rep candidate Esther Passaris goes broke, She has resorted to pleading with Kenyans online to donate towards her campaigns .

The Nairobi Women Rep hopeful had revealed on Television interview how she used a whooping 10 Million in her campaigns for the ODM nomination ticket.

Donate 100/- towards my campaign and stand a chance to ride away with a fully loaded Buffalo Charger Bicycle or a Bajaj BM 150 Motorbike. pic.twitter.com/87C3c0RFXr — Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 10, 2017

Why and you have already won? you don’t need to complicate campaigns by making them expensive..But YOU HAVE MY VOTE. — Pondamali ® ?? (@maingiwaweru) July 10, 2017

This gambling isn’t a great idea. Just say you need a little help and I’ll make it happen. — Mr.Omoro (@MrOmoro) July 10, 2017

One wonders why she begs for Donations as low as 100 Ksh while at the same time promising Bicycles and a Motorbike to those who donate. If she is begging for donations let her do it creatively.

What do you think? ——>>>> Please send us your thoughts, tips and ideas to news@kahawatungu.com