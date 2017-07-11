in POLITICS

Esther Passaris Goes Broke, Begs Kenyans to Donate to her Campaign Kitty

1.2k Views 1 Comment

esther passaris
ODM's Esther Passaris

Controversial ODM Nairobi Women Rep candidate Esther Passaris goes broke, She has resorted to pleading with Kenyans online  to donate towards her campaigns .

The Nairobi Women Rep hopeful had revealed on Television  interview how she used a whooping  10 Million   in her  campaigns for the ODM nomination ticket.

One wonders  why she begs for Donations as low as 100 Ksh while at the same time promising Bicycles and a Motorbike to those who donate. If she is begging for donations let her do it creatively.

Charles Dienya

Written by Charles Dienya

