Eighth Body Found In Kinale Forest, Extrajudicial Killings Victim

Kijabe police have found a body suspected to be of a victim of extrajudicial killing in Kinale Forest on the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

According to the Star, the body did not have any identification documents and had been eaten by wild animals when it was discovered on evening.

This is the eighth body to be found in the forest since the year began.

It is suspected that the men are killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the forest.

A resident identified as Gitau said the man is not from the area. He said the body may have been in the forest for three days.

“The man has been dumped around the same area where other bodies were found and police have started their investigations,” Gitau said.

A senior police officer, who refused to be named, said a postmortem would be carried out to determine the cause of death.

10 bodies are also said to have been discovered in the same forest in the last year.