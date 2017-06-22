Millie Odhiambo, Isaac Mwaura Turn KTN Studios Into A Shouting Arena

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo and Nominated MP Isaac Mwaura on Thursday, June 22, caused a scene at KTN Morning Express studios.

The two law makers had been invited to discuss matters hate speech and political tolerance alongside National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) commissioner Roba Sharamo and Former Nyaribari Chache MP Chris Bichage.

Things went south when Mwaura criticized NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga which forced Millie to make a derogatory remark about nominated legislator.

During what turned out to be a shouting match, Millie claimed Mwaura was a loser in politics and should not compare himself to her as she was elected and nominated.

Mwaura angrily shouted at Millie accusing her of bad manners and lack of respect not just to other leaders in parliament but to Kenyans.

The show was forced to go on a commercial break after the two exchanged some unpleasant words.

According to Tuko, the law makers were forced to shake on it before the show went back on air.