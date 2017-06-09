Family Of Three Murdered By Father Buried In Kiambu

Grace Njeri, 29, and her children Joy Wangare (11) and Maxwell Wachira (five) were brutally murdered by Erastus Kabage, Njeri’s husband, weeks ago.

The three were found dead at their home in Muthure village, Kabete after neighbors felt a foul smell leaving their house.

The husband Erastus Kabage, a matatu driver is believed to have killed his family members before fleeing.

Erastus is said to have used a blunt object and placed the bodies in a sitting position before fleeing the crime scene.

Erastus was later found in a lodging in Kutus area in Kirinyaga, where he had committed suicide.

The local leaders present at the burial urged couples to seek advice from pastors and pray for each other instead of turning on one another.

Gathoni Wamuchomba, Kiambu woman representative aspirant on a Jubilee ticket, noted the pain of losing young couples and their children because of issues that can been resolved.

“This is a blow to society. We need to protect young couples by listening to them and counseling them. We cannot run away from disagreements but we must find solutions,” she said at the ceremony on Thursday.

ACK revered John Ndinguri urged families to attend church services as well as seminars on marriage

“I am sure there is no church that does not hold such seminars. We need to learn how to live with each other no matter the problems we face.”

The woman and her children were buried in the same grave at Muthure public cemetery.