Capital FM’s Chiko Lawi Cusses At Damian Marley

A video of Capital FM presenter Chiko Lawi insulting and provoking Jamaican Reggae artist Damian Marley at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport arrivals has emerged and gone viral.

The Capital FM presenter who was at the airport to receive him, claims that Damien refused to take a selfie with a young fan and her daughter before his people proceeded to curse out his mother. Chiko has since insisted that the rant was in defense of his mother and he is not apologetic about it.

“Damian Marley just ignored a young fan with her daughter because he is too tired! I just could NOT hold it back….especially when his people said f* my Moms….I almost became physical yo!!! This is Kenya….a*hole! Forget Jamrock….Welcome to the 254! Here, I can keep it real….and y’all about to criticise me…..WHATEVER….He brought my Mother into it. Sauti Sol na Nyashinski have never insulted me.so,” Chiko posted on his Instagram page.

In the video, the Jamaican artiste stays calm and walks behind his personnel without a word. Kenyans on twitter are not pleased with Lawi as his video only shows him insulting Damien where he didn’t get a word back except for his people asking him to turn the camera off, making his claims baseless.

@ChikoLawi Shame on you. You owe Damian Marley an apology. Abusing someone cause he’s too tired to take pictures? Shame on you. — Events Avenue (@EventsAvenueKe) May 29, 2017

Hahaha “@NginaOkeyo: When your brothers got skills in high notes and high jump ???????????? #chikolawi pic.twitter.com/8oFUmBOqAb” — aleckie ronald (@SirAlexas) May 30, 2017

@ChikoLawi As long as you dont have evidence of Damain insulting your mum, you will just be judged by what was seen in that video. It was bad bro — GIDI (@Gidiogidi) May 30, 2017

Hey @ChikoLawi if only you had given the guy some time to relax. https://t.co/4plFn0QtWE — Rebel Tuareg???? (@RASHADz_) May 29, 2017

Here is the video of Chiko Lawi cussing out the legend, Damian Marley: