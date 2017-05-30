in ENTERTAINMENT

Capital FM’s Chiko Lawi Cusses At Damian Marley

1.5k Views 4 Comments

Damian Marley performing in Carnivore on Thursday
Damian Marley performing in Carnivore on Thursday

A video of Capital FM presenter Chiko Lawi insulting and provoking Jamaican Reggae artist Damian Marley at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport arrivals has emerged and gone viral.

The Capital FM presenter who was at the airport to receive him, claims that Damien refused to take a selfie with a young fan and her daughter before his people proceeded to curse out his mother. Chiko has since insisted that the rant was in defense of his mother and he is not apologetic about it.

“Damian Marley just ignored a young fan with her daughter because he is too tired! I just could NOT hold it back….especially when his people said f* my Moms….I almost became physical yo!!! This is Kenya….a*hole!  Forget Jamrock….Welcome to the 254! Here, I can keep it real….and y’all about to criticise me…..WHATEVER….He brought my Mother into it.  Sauti Sol na Nyashinski have never insulted me.so,” Chiko posted on his Instagram page.

damian marley
Capital FM’s Chiko Lawi

In the video, the Jamaican artiste stays calm and walks behind his personnel without a word. Kenyans on twitter are not pleased with Lawi as his video only shows him insulting Damien where he didn’t get a word back except for his people asking him to turn the camera off, making his claims baseless.

Here is the video of Chiko Lawi cussing out the legend, Damian Marley:

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

