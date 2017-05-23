in POLITICS

Isaac Rutto Declined NASA Presidential Candidature

1.3k Views 1 Comment

Rutto
Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto
Nasa Pentagon
Kenyan opposition leaders (L-R), Musalia Mudavadi, Raila Odinga, Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, and Moses Wetangula sing the national anthem as they announce their National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition

Isaac Rutto, NASA co-principal, has claimed that he had been picked to be the Nasa presidential flag bearer but declined the offer,instead leaving it to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The governor made the claims on Sunday at Ngesumin in Bureti Sub-County in Kericho while endorsing aspirants who won various tickets in his Chama Cha Mashinani party primaries.

“I went to negotiate with my fellows in Nairobi. It was a hard bargain for everyone wanted the top seat. I also wanted it.

“At one point, I won the support of the others who thought that if I was picked, we would be assured of 90 per cent of the Rift Valley votes plus others,” Mr Ruto said.

Rutto
Bomet Governor Isaac Rutto

He said he thought it wise to let the eldest in the Nasa team to carry the mantle on condition that the change of power to the next principal would be done after only one term in office. Raila Odinga has however declined to comment on the ‘one term’ issue.

He however said he turned the offer down because he was not ready and will instead serve Kenyans as the Deputy prime minister.

Eva Nyambura

Written by Eva Nyambura

Content creator at Kahawatungu.com | Passionate about telling the untold story. Lover of life, music and technology. Simplicity is KEY

One Ping

  1. Pingback:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Melania and Donald Trump

Melania Slaps Donald’s Hand For The World To See
miguna's running mate

Miguna Miguna Picks 24 Year Old James Gathungu For Running Mate