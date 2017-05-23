Isaac Rutto Declined NASA Presidential Candidature

Isaac Rutto, NASA co-principal, has claimed that he had been picked to be the Nasa presidential flag bearer but declined the offer,instead leaving it to ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The governor made the claims on Sunday at Ngesumin in Bureti Sub-County in Kericho while endorsing aspirants who won various tickets in his Chama Cha Mashinani party primaries.

“I went to negotiate with my fellows in Nairobi. It was a hard bargain for everyone wanted the top seat. I also wanted it.

“At one point, I won the support of the others who thought that if I was picked, we would be assured of 90 per cent of the Rift Valley votes plus others,” Mr Ruto said.

He said he thought it wise to let the eldest in the Nasa team to carry the mantle on condition that the change of power to the next principal would be done after only one term in office. Raila Odinga has however declined to comment on the ‘one term’ issue.

He however said he turned the offer down because he was not ready and will instead serve Kenyans as the Deputy prime minister.