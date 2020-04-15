2017 London Marathon Winner Daniel Wanjiru Suspended Over Doping

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru, winner of the 2017 London Marathon, has been provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit.

On Tuesday, the AIU website confirmed that a charge has been issued for “use of a prohibited substance/method”.

The 27-year-old cannot participate in any competition until a hearing has taken place.

Wanjiru also won the 2016 Amsterdam Marathon and has finished eighth and 11th in the past two years in London.

