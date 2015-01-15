Nairobi County Government Officials Under Investigations Over Ksh 54 Million Fraud

Key Nairobi County government officials are on the watch of anti-fraud police officers after attempting to withdraw Ksh 47 million from an account through forged documents.

The officials; Jimmy Kiamba (Chief Finance Officer), Lilian Ndegwa (County Secretary) and Stephen Osiro (an Accountant) forged the signature of Dr Leah Oyake Ombis (Chief Officer – Environment and Forestry) and attempted to withdraw Ksh 47 million from the county coffers just weeks after successfully withdrawing some Ksh 7 million from the same accounts.

The move has seen the suspension of only Dr Leah Oyake while the key architect of the fraud, Jimmy Kiamba, is still running the show in the county. Jimmy was recently discovered to have more than Ksh 210 million in a single bank account while also holding more money in 11 other bank accounts.

Others mentioned in the scandal are top county MCAs including Deputy Minority leader, Abdi Guyo.

Now county workers accuse the Governor of tolerating the finance boss knowing very well the kind of improprieties going on in the county. Insiders estimate that more than Ksh 450 million is being stolen from the county coffers every month by well connected individuals.

Jimmy Kiamba is now under close surveillance as even suppliers complain that whenever he instructs them to cash their cheques at Cooperative bank, Jimmy always insist that the suppliers leave some money with two bank cashiers who are known to be his associates.

Governor Evans Kidero has remained largely quit on the financial scandals while giving cold shoulders to anyone who dare suggest that Jimmy Kiamba should be sacked.

Jimmy bought a brand new Range Rover 2014 in mid 2014 raising eyebrows as the car is known to cost upwards of Ksh 30 million. In July 2014, Business Daily reported that he was involved in a scandal where Ksh 94 million was lost.