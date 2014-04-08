in POLITICS

President Uhuru and DP William Ruto Still Use Old Phone Numbers

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto are reported to be taking the leadership in stride. The so called dynamic duo are said to have stuck to their old phone number. President Uhuru can still be found on 0722-208997 while William Ruto is on 0722-517997.

The two might not be able to pick up everyone’s calls but the President is said to be a keen reader of all SMS messages he is sent. The security of their communication has been enhanced but the two are not ditching their old cellphone numbers soon.

Robert

Written by Robert

Respected Kenyan blogger, tech evangelist, and social justice activist. Robert is known for his hard-hitting articles and opinions disseminated through his Twitter handle @RobertAlai or Facebook page (www.fb.com/RobertAlai).

  1. I really liked my goverment leaders, is only that I
    don’t know how I can reach them and give them my thanks

    Reply

