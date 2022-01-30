Kenya’s 2014 KCSE Top Student Arrested in DRC for Suspected Terrorism

Salim Mohamed alias Chotara, Kenya’s 2014 KCSEstudent who scored an A- has been arrested in DRC for alleged involvement in terrorism activities.

According to local media in DRC, Chotara was arrested for being a member of the Islamist Rebel Group Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

He is said to be the commander of ADF which has been organizing terrorist attacks in Uganda and DRC.

Many youth from the Coast have been taken to Somalia,Mozambique and DRC to lead various terror cells established by Ramadhan Hamisi Kufungwa. Here's the video of Salim Mohamed. Community policing,parents & local administration must account for our youths whereabouts.@MUHURIkenya pic.twitter.com/F2o5nwogRf — Mohamed Juma (@modi_juma) January 29, 2022

Chotara hails from Kenya, Mombasa County and had traveled to Turkey for further studies. He was however deported in 2017 and upon coming back to Kenya, he was arrested for radicalizing youths to join terrorist groups. He was released on Sh1.5 million bail.

In 2020, he fled the country with the Kenyan authorities having him on the most wanted list.

For instance, in November last year, Chotara was among five wanted terrorists who had a Sh50 million bounty on their heads.

Through Twitter, the DCI said a Sh50 million reward would be handed over to whoever had information that will lead to their arrests. The five were dubbed as armed and dangerous.

Salim Mohamed aka Chukri/Chotara was described as very dangerous and linked to an Islamic terrorist group.

He was reportedly planning to sneak into the country and carry out attacks.

This comes just days after four European countries warned their citizens of an imminent terror attack in Kenya.

In the alerts, France, Canada, Netherlands and Germany said the terrorists are targeting places frequented by western nationals in the capital Nairobi.

"There is a persistence of serious threats against Western nationals in Kenya. There is a real risk targeting public places frequented by foreign nationals (restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, shopping malls, etc.), particularly in Nairobi," the embassy said on Thursday. Kenyan authorities have urged netizens to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities while beefing up security in different parts of the country.

