Central Bank of Kenya’s Website Hacked

We have just read from some online sources that Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) website was on Sunday night attacked by some ‘Gaza Hackers.’

Sections of the website could not be accessed last night as hackers gained control of Kenya’s monetary policy fomulator and currency issuer’s website.

The CBK website is hosted by Safaricom which also hosts many other key website including that of the IEBC. The host has suffered many attacks in in the recent past. Hacking attack can however not be blamed on the host as the webmaster handling the site security might also have let his guard down.

Guy Claims To Have Hacked 113 Kenyan Government Websites

During the attack, The Gaza hacker Team left a message on the site which partly read;

“……your citizens in all parts of the world will be our legitimate targets! So, if you want the safety of yourselves, possessions and interests from our revenge, Depart all soldiers from our land “Mali””

The URL was later unavailable after the attack. It is back up and all cleaned up. Early, last year more than 100 website belonging to the Kenyan government were attacked by some Indonesian hackers.

UPDATE: One of the websites hacked together with that of CBK has not been restored by Monday 10am. Check www.nachu.or.ke