DSTV Open Weekend is Here as ESPN Discontinues Africa Channels

DSTV has confirmed plans for an entertaining OPEN WEEKEND, during which time DStv Access, Family, Compact and Compact Plus subscribers will be able to view selected DStv Premium channels, at no extra cost. Running from Friday July 19 at 5pm until Monday July 22 at 11am, the DStv OPEN WEEKEND is the latest development in the DStv Rewards campaign, which aims to reward subscribers for their loyalty in different ways. Earlier this year, thanks to DStv Rewards, lucky subscribers from different parts of the continent walked away with wonderful cash prizes. With the OPEN WEEKEND now just days away, DStv has confirmed the channels that will be part of the offer and these include some of the biggest, most popular television brands in the world –AfricaMagic Entertainment, Animal Planet, BBC Knowledge, BBC LifeStyle, Big Brother The Chase (Channels 197 and 198), Cbeebies, Comedy Central, Crime and Investigation, Discovery, Fox Entertainment, History Channel, MTV, MTV Base, Sky News, SuperSport channels 1 – 6, Trace Sports Stars and the Travel Channel. Meanwhile, DSTV has announced that ESPN is planning to close its entertainment offerings for Africa. Multichoice has been notified by ESPN that it intends to close the ESPN and ESPN Classic Television Channels in Africa on 31 July 2013. This is purely an ESPN business decision. The premium pay TV provider has also announced the CNN MULTICHOICE AFRICAN JOURNALIST 2013 finalists with Kenyan media being nominated in 5 categories. The awards will also see Betty Ndindi, a Managing Editor at Nation Media Group, join the judging panel. The Kenyan finalists are; TV Category

Roseline Wangui & Wambui Kurema, NTV, Kenya

Judy Jeptum Kosgei & Mauritius Oduor, Citizen TV, Kenya

Print

Brenda Okoth, The Star, Kenya

Radio

Florence Dallu, Freelance for Koch FM, Kenya

Thomas Otieno Bwire, Pamoja FM, Kibera, Kenya

Find the full list of finalists here http://bit.ly/15rC1L8