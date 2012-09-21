Nigerian soccer star, Jon Obi Mikel removed his Twitter profile after racist attacked him for a mistake which cost Chelsea victory in the opening match of their Champions League defence against Juventus.

While Chelsea first insisted that it was just coincidental that Obi Mikel had deleted his profile, Mikel12Official , which he set up recently , the club has now admitted that they have informed the police after being made aware of the racist attacks.

”We’ve been made aware of racist tweets targeted at Mikel which are totally unacceptable, disgusting and abhorrent. We’ve informed the police and support taking the strongest possible action.”

Job Obi Mikel who remained adamant and refused to hide from his mistake, gave the ball away 10 minutes from time.

After the game, Mikel said:

”If I want to make up an excuse, I can. But, for me, I gave the ball away. I put my hands up, we move on. I’m sorry about the mistake, but there are no excuses.”