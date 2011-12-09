Huawei IDEOS Sales Hit 130,000 in Kenya

Huawei has today reported strong uptake for its IDEOS mobile phone. The communications solutions provider has seen sales of more than 130,000 units of IDEOS smartphone in Kenya since its launch in September last year.

The Huawei IDEOS was the first company to introduce a smartphone which retailed at Ksh 8,500 (less than US $100 then ) in the Kenyan market- IDEOS (Huawei U8150). The Huawei U8150 (IDEOS) increased the thirst of smart phones in the Kenyan market which has led to greater uptake of such phones locally.

Huawei CEO, Herman He said;

“The phenomenal sales witnessed are as a result of intensive marketing campaign on the multimedia offering that comes with a Smart Phone. The rapid technological changes and increased mobile internet use across the globe has also led to the high demand and uptake for Smart Phones. Through this Huawei has ensured that everyone has access to smart phones at a reasonable price while ensuring they are user friendly.”

Huawei has also revealed that they have set aside Ksh 100 Million for marketing activities in Kenyan market. The company will also be introducing the Huawei Vision, Huawei Honour and the Media pad in to the Kenyan market.