Kaboo: Is this the first Kenyan Designed Tablet Computer?

I have just been sent some info about a “Kenyan Tablet Computer” and I thought, wow!! So I tried to get more info about the tablet including specs and everything and I am further impressed. So two Kenyans, Kelvin Jayanoris and Nicole Wambere, who are the brains behind Noris Technologies sat together more than one year ago and decided to do a tablet computer. So with the funding of their parents to the tune of Ksh 1.5 Million, the young man and woman have come up with Noris Kaboo tablet computer.
The Kaboo tabled has been designed by Noris technologies in collaboration with some Chinese partners which makes it an Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) tablet. ODM is a company which designs and manufactures a product which is specified and eventually branded by another firm for sale. So Noris specified what they wanted and since they did not have the technical expertise, they involved the Chinese company to give the Technical input.
Specs:
- CPU: VIA WM8650 (800MHz 300MHz DSP)
- Operating System: Android 2.2
- Screen: 7-inch resistive touch screen
- Storage: 256MB DDR2 RAM and 2GB internal storage
- 3G : Supports external 3G (USB 3G) Modem
- Card Reader: Supports High-speed Micro-SD card (maximum: 32GB)
- Sound: Built-in speaker, Built-in micphone
- Camera: 0.3M Pixels Web Camera
- Orientation Sensor Automatic steering display screen
- Supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g
- Supports adobe flash 10.1
- High-sensitivity G-sensor embedded
