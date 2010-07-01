Google Usher in EAC Common Market With a New Doodle

Google just appreciated this side of the world by joining EAC in ushering the common market which comes into effect today. The Google Doodle (A collection of all Google logos commemorating holidays and events around the world.) has rich tradition and by Google recognising the 126 Million population market, that’s a milestone. The Doodle can be found on Google Kiswahili homepage

On July 1, 2010, the colonial borders that separate these Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Burundi and Rwanda at countries at Kigoma, Kikagati, Katuna, Malaba, Busia and other borders will be no more.

The approximately 130 million-people-market must start to embrace this economically viable community as integration gains momentum. The social media boundaries will also be broken down. The mindsets of young people have to change, because the Common Market comes with competitiveness and [good] attitude to work. This market opens doors to job creators not seekers.

Thanks Google for recognising this market