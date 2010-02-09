in TECH

Dell launches worldwide “Social Innovation Challenge”

University of Texas RGK Center for Philanthropy and Community Service and Dell have launched a Social Innovation Challenge which expects to spur innovation by students throughout the world.

The challenge whose goal is to provide a vehicle for taking student innovations from idea to reality, Dell’s Social Innovation Competition is a real-world exercise for perfecting your skills in:

  • Project/business plan development
  • Pitching ideas to investors
  • Building resource networks

Deadline for entry is March 1st 2010 and offers prizes of upto $50,000 and is a good chance for innovators to explore opportunities. This is the fourth year in the competition.

The deadline to enter is March 1, 2010. There is plenty of time to brainstorm and get started. The entry form is a quick overview of your idea and takes about 30 minutes to complete. If you are in college or know someone in college – encourage them to enter.

What do you think?

Written by Robert

Robert Alai is a respected Kenyan blogger, technical evangelist, and social justice activist. Robert is known for his hard-hitting articles and opinions disseminated through his Twitter handle or Facebook page. he is the founder of KahawaTungu.

