200Kgs Of Buffalo Meat Nabbed On Transit To Burma Market, Nairobi

Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) officers have nabbed at least 200kgs of buffalo meat which was being transported to Burma Market, Nairobi, from Naivasha.

The meat was impounded at Marula area along Nairobi-Nakuru, and three suspects arrested in the operation.

The three were loading the meat into the gate-away car, prompting KWS officials to act on a tip-off by guards working in the farm.

“Our intelligence indicates that majority of the game meat that finds its way in Burma market is sourced from Naivasha and Gilgil and we are keen to contain this,” said KWS assistant director in charge of Central Rift Region Aggrey Maumo.

KWS has identified Naivasha as the main source of wild meat sold illegally in the famous Burma Market to unsuspecting customers.

“There are so many wild animals away from the parks and the ranches and the unscrupulous traders are taking advantage of this to kill them and sell the meat to unsuspecting customers. The suspects have been targeting buffalo and zebra meat for commercial purposes but their days are numbered as we shall get them,” added Maumo.

In January this year, 15 traders were arrested at Burma Market in possession of 800kg of Zebra meat. Officials said the meat was being sold to the public as beef.

KWS said they started trailing the traders after they were seen making away with a Zebra at Portland Farm in Athi River, Machakos.

Poaching has been on the rise in towns around Nairobi, with the main target being unsuspecting consumers at Burma Market, which is the biggest meat market in Nairobi.

