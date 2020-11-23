in NEWS

2007/08 Post-election Violence Victims To Record Statements With DCI

2007/08 post-election violence victims are set to start recording statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), even as the state seeks to ensure justice to them.

This comes at a time the talk that the ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto and radio host Joshua Sang could be revived is gaining traction.

DCI boss George Kinoti is set to address the issue during a press conference on Monday at 2 pm.

This comes at a time lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to the ICC over allegations that he corrupted and interfered with witnesses, leading to the collapse of Ruto and Sang’s cases.

More follows:-

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

DCIpost-election violence

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru Dealt Blow In Fight To Retain Seat

Government Clears Return Of Football Matches Without Fans