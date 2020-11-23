2007/08 Post-election Violence Victims To Record Statements With DCI

2007/08 post-election violence victims are set to start recording statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), even as the state seeks to ensure justice to them.

This comes at a time the talk that the ICC case against Deputy President William Ruto and radio host Joshua Sang could be revived is gaining traction.

DCI boss George Kinoti is set to address the issue during a press conference on Monday at 2 pm.

This comes at a time lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to the ICC over allegations that he corrupted and interfered with witnesses, leading to the collapse of Ruto and Sang’s cases.

More follows:-

