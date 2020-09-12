20,000 Families To Benefit From New Health Deal – CAS Mwangangi

Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Mercy Mwangangi on Friday revealed that the government was setting up a Health Program that would see 20,000 families get enrolled for free NHIF coverage to help them access quality health care services.

Speaking in Machakos, the CAS said that the government would pay for the families to access health care under the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) Program.

She outline the benefits of signing up with NHIF and urged those who were able to pay, to sign up with the fund.

Read: Ministry of Health Warns Against Use Of Spraying Booths, Cites Health Risks

CAS Mwangangi also commented on the rising cases of Gender Based Violence cases urging the authorities to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book. She pledged to build a safe house for victims in Machakos through partnerships with various stake holders.

The Ministry of Health was allocated Sh 111.7 billion in the 2020/2021 budget. Out of that, 50 billion will be used to fund the government’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) project under President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Big Four Agenda.

Read also: Health Workers To Receive Free Airtime, Bundles From Safaricom – CAS Mwangangi

The Ministry was also allocated Sh 1.2 billion for the recruitment of Health workers, Sh 500 million for the supply of local beds to hospitals and Sh 25 million to build walk through sanitizers.

The UHC is set up to ensure that all Kenyans have access to prevention and cure as well as palliative health care at affordable costs.

The Ministry of Health identified Machakos, Isiolo, Nyeri and Kisumu Counties for the pilot of the program.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu