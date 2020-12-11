in NEWS

20-year-old Among Two Lithuanian Nationals Arrested At JKIA With 2Kgs Of Heroin

Arrested
[IMAGE/ DCI]

20-year-old Stendelis Rokas is among two Lithuanian nationals arrested last night at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) with approximately two kilograms of heroin, detectives have said.

According to a statement from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Rokas was in the company of 30-year-old Brencius Karolis, and they had hidden the heroin in a fake bottom of their suitcase.

“Two Lithuanian nationals enroute to Dubai were last night arrested by DCI’s Anti-Nacortics Unit detectives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), after Heroin approximated at 2Kg was confiscated from their travel bags,” said the DCI.

Read:U.N. Removes Cannabis From List Of World’s Most Dangerous Drugs

“The highly addictive hard drug was found during the procedural search on travellers’ belongings.”

They are both in custody as suspects of trafficking in narcotics, with further investigations ongoing before arraignment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

HeroinJKIA

Written by Francis Muli

Senior reporter at Kahawa Tungu, Muli has a passion for human interest stories. Believes in unearthing societal rots that have been hidden from the public eye.
Follow me on Twitter @FmuliKE. Email francis@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Jane Karuku

Jane Karuku Named EABL’s New Managing Director
Billy Kipkorir Chemirmir, kenyan man in US

Kenyan Man In US Chemirmir Facing 3 More Murder Charges