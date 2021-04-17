20 Succumb to Covid-19 as Infections Rise by 1,027

Kenya on Saturday recorded 1,027 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 7,184.

The total number of infections has risen to 151,287 with the positivity rate now at 14.3%.

The cumulative tests stand at 1,599,668.

From the new cases, 1,009 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

In terms of gender, 600 are males while 427 are females and the youngest is a two-month-old child and the oldest is 110.

Read: Kenya Records 19 Fatalities, 1,041 Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

1,653 patients are currently admitted in various hospitals across the country. Another, 5,798 patients are on the home-based care programme.

A total of 264 patients are in ICU, out of which 55 are on ventilatory support.

Also, 239 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of which 224 are in general wards and 15 in the HDU.

Recoveries shoot to 101,362 after 382 patients were discharged. 267 were from the Homebased care program while 115 were discharged from various health facilities.

20 deaths have been confirmed raising the death toll to 2,463.

8 of the deaths occurred on diverse dates within the last one month while 12 are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu