20 Succumb To Covid-19 As Ministry Of Health Confirms 972 More Cases

972 people have tested positive for Covid-19, from a sample size of 6,648 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 70,245 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country.

From the cases 929 are Kenyans and 43 foreigners. 583 are males and 389 females. The youngest is a 5 months infant, while the oldest is 91.

352 patients have recovered from the disease, 253 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 99 have been discharged from various hospitals. Total recoveries are now 45,766.

20 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,269.

A total of 1,229 patients are admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,572 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 59 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 26 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 30 on supplemental oxygen. Another 96 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 79 are in the general wards, while 17 are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Read: Doctors Issue Strike Notice As More Health Workers Succumb To Covid-19

Nairobi has 378 new cases, Kilifi 139, Mombasa 115, Kiambu 70, Machakos 42, Nakuru 31, Uasin Gishu 29, Kajiado 23, Meru 21, Murang’a 16, Busia 14, Nyeri 14, Kitui 12, Kisumu 8, Kakamega 7, Tharaka Nithi 7, Turkana 6, Kwale 6, Kisii 5, Bungoma 4, Homabay 4, Nandi 3, Embu 3, Trans Nzoia 2, Taita Taveta 2, Isiolo 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Samburu 1, Kirinyaga 1, Nyandarua 1, Makueni 1 and Garissa 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 378 cases in Nairobi, are from Dagoretti North (49), Lang’ata (47), Westlands (37), Starehe (31), Dagoretti South (26), Kamukunji (25), Embakasi North and Embakasi West (22) cases each, Kibra (20), Embakasi East and Mathare (17) cases each, Makadara and Ruaraka (15) cases each, Kasarani (13), Roysambu (10), Embakasi South (7) and Embakasi Central (5).

In Kilifi, the 139 cases are from Malindi (62), Magarini (42), Kaloleni (23), Kilifi North and Kilifi South (6) cases each.

In Mombasa, the 115 cases are from Jomvu (39), Mvita (27), Nyali (18), Kisauni (14), Likoni (11) and Changamwe (6).

In Kiambu, the 70 cases are from Ruiru (19), ‘Mika (14), Kikuyu (13), Kiambu Town (7), Kiambaa (6), Juja (4), Kabete (3), Githunguri (2), Gatundu North and Limuru (1) case each.

In Machakos, the 42 cases are from Machakos Town (18), Athi River (14), Yatta (8), Masinga and Mwala (1) case each.

In Nakuru, the 31 cases are from Naivasha (19), Nakuru East (8), Rongai (3) and Nakuru West (1).

In Uasin Gishu, the 29 cases are from Ainbakoi (16), Kesses (6), Kapseret (4), Soy (2) and Turbo (1).

In Kajiado, all the 23 cases are from Kajiado North. In Meru, the 21 cases are from Imenti North (15), Imenti South (3), Tigania East (2) and Imenti Central (1).

In Murang’a, the 16 cases are from Kiharu (10), Kigumo (3), Gatanga (2) and Kangema (1). In Busia, the 14 cases are from Matayos (10), Nambale and Teso South (2) cases each.

In Nyeri, the 14 cases are from Nyeri Central (9), Mathira east and Tetu (2) cases each while Mukurweini has (1) case.

Read: Doctors Call For Uhuru’s Intervention After Kagwe ‘Snubbed’; Them

In Kitui, the 12 cases are from Kitui Central (9), Mwingi Central (2) and Mwingi West (1). In Kisumu, the 8 cases are from Kisumu Central (7) and Kisumu East (1). In Kakamega the 7 cases are from Lurambi (3), Malaya (3) and Shinyalu (1).

In Tharaka Nithi, the 7 cases are from Mwimbi (4) and Tharaka South (3). In Turkana, all the 6 cases are from Turkana West, while in Kwale, the 6 cases are from Msambweni (3), Matuga (2) and Kinango (1).

In Kisii, the 5 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (3), Bonchari and South Mugirango (1) case each. In Bungoma, the 4 cases are from Kanduyi (3) and Webuye East (1), while in Homabay the 4 cases are from Homabay Town (2), Mbita and Rachuonyo South (1) case each.

In Nandi, all the 3 cases are from Emgwen while the 3 cases in Embu, are from Manyatta (2) and Runyenjes (1). The 2 cases in Trans Nzoia, are from Cherangany and Endebes (1) case each, all the 2 cases in Taita Taveta, are from Voi, all the 2 cases in Isiolo, are from Isiolo Town, all the 2 cases in Laikipia, are from Laikipia East and the 2 cases in Mandera, are from Mandera South and Mandera East with (1) case each.

The case in Samburu is from Samburu Central, the case in Kirinyaga is from Kirinyaga Central, the case in Nyandarua, is from 0l Kalou, the case in Makueni, is from Kibwezi West, and the case in Garissa, is from Dadaab.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu