20 Revellers Arrested for Flouting COVID-19 Rules at a Bar in Homa Bay

Police in Homa Bay are holding 20 people who were arrested on Saturday night in a local bar for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

Homa Bay Sub-county Deputy County Commissioner (DCC) Jude Wasonga told members of the press that those arrested include bar operators who allowed a live band to play at the bar despite the county’s COVID-19 Emergency Response team banning live band in the region.

Wasonga said the bar has since been closed and its licence revoked.

Those arrested were booked Homa Bay Police station pending their arraignment on Tuesday.

Wasonga warned bar operators against flouting rules put in place to curb the spread of the virus that continues to ravage the country.

He vowed to intensify the crackdown to ensure there is full adherence to the safety regulations.

On Saturday, at least 100 revellers were arrested in Kisumu County for flouting curfew rules.

The revellers were apprehended during a raid on nightclubs along Oginga Odinga street and Makasembo, Jomo Kenyatta and Tom Mboya streets.

Also behind bars are the joint owners.

The operation was led by Kisumu Central sub-county Police Commander Joshua Ng’etich who was in the company of a contingent of over twenty officers drawn from the Quick Response Team and general duty officers from Kondele and Central police station.

