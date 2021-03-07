20 Perish In Car Bomb Explosion In Somalia

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and over 30 others injured in a car bomb blast in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Friday night.

According to the police, a car packed with explosives detonated at Luul Yemeny restaurant, claiming the lives.

Heavy gunfire followed the explosion, according to reports by CNN.

“Plumes of white smoke covered the city after the enormous explosion followed by gunfire,” said witness Liban Yusuf.

Terror group Al-Shabaab has claimed responsibility for the attack through a statement posted on its affiliated sites.

This comes less than a month after another car bomb was detonated near the Somalian presidential palace.

Fears have gripped the Horn of Africa country after the government failed to conduct elections following the expiry of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo’s term on February 8.

