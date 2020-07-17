20 More Cuban Doctors Set To Arrive Today To Boost Fight Against COVID-19

The country is set to receive 20 more specialized Cuban doctors to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Nation, the new team which is part of the prestigious Henry Reeve Medical Brigade constituted by Fidel Castro in 2005 to deal with emergencies and serious epidemics is expected to arrive in the country today afternoon.

“The team is on its way to Kenya. This humanitarian mission which, save for the transport and accommodation costs, is normally at no cost to the recipient country, is in the spirit of the existing strong bilateral relations between the two countries,” Kenyan ambassador to Cuba Antony Muchiri is quoted by the publication.

Last month, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe renewed the deal with the Cuban government allowing at least 97 of its doctors to continue working in Kenya after the expiry of their initial two-year contract.

The initial renewal for the deal was 6 months although there are plans that it will be extended for more years.

“We have renewed the agreement for six months, but we are planning to do it for more years. We are waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic cases to be reduced so we can travel to Cuba to have a conversation with the government,” CS Kagwe was quoted by a blog.

Further, the CS notified the Council of Governors (CoG) chairman Wycliffe Oparanya of the renewed extended deal with the expectations that the county government will continue footing the doctors’ bills including accommodation, transport and other work-related expenses while at the same time the National government takes care of their salaries.

“This is to notify you that the Ministry has renewed the bilateral agreement between Kenya and the Republic of Cuba on the provision of specialised healthcare services, through the deployment of Cuban doctors,” a letter by the Health CS dated June 12 to Governor Oparanya reads

