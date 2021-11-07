20 Contract Covid-19 as Seven Succumb

20 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 3,444 tested in the last 24 hours, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed.

The positivity rate is now at 0.6%. Of the cases, 19 are Kenyans and one foreigner.

13 males and 7 are females. The youngest is an 18-year-old while the oldest is 92 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 253,833 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,738,700.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 8, Kajiado 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Busia 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1, Kakamega 1, Kiambu 1, Lamu 1, Murang’a 1 and Nakuru 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (2), 30-39 (7), 40-49 (3), 50-59 (0), 60 years and above (7).

7 people have succumbed to the disease all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of October 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,312.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (4).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (58), 10-19 years (39), 20-29 (142), 30-39 years (384), 40-49 years (615), 50-59 years (993) 60 years and above (3,081)

57 patients have recovered from the disease with 56 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while one is from a health facility.

“Total recoveries now stand at 247,300 of whom 199,775 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 47,525 are from various health facilities countrywide,” said the CS.

A total of 419 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,111 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

36 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 16 on supplemental oxygen.

No patient is under observation.

Another 119 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 117 of them in the general wards. Two patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Vaccination Update

As of November 6, a total of 5,624,230 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 3,787,211 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 1,837,019.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 45.5%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 6.7%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

