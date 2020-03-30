20 Boarding Schools In Each County To Be Used Covid-19 Health Facilities – DP William Ruto

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has announced that at least 20 schools in each county will be identified and equipped to act as health facilities in the fight against coronavirus (covid-19)

In a tweet, Dr Ruto says that the Ministry of Health and the county governments have been ordered to ensure the directive is implemented as soon as possible.

“Gok has directed the ministry of education to work with ALL county govt’s to identify at least 20 boarding schools per county to be prepared/equipped for use as health facilities as part of Covid-19 preparedness.The health ministry will work with governors to ensure it done ASAP,” tweeted Dr Ruto.

This comes at a time a debate about government’s preparedness to coronavirus is ensuing, with most people doubting the government’s ability to combat the pandemic in case the situation worsens.

Yesterday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said that there are 1,000 ICU beds in the country, something doubted by stakeholders.

As of yesterday, there were 42 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country, one death and one recovery.

Also, Kagwe said that there are 2050 suspected cases in forced quarantine, amid reports by Dagoretti South Member of Parliament John Kiarie that the number stands at 7,000.

The government ordered a dusk to dawn curfew to minimise the spread of the virus which has claimed over 33,000 lives globally, and infected over 600,000.

