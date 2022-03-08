2 Women Arrested With Bhang After Dramatic Police Chase On Nyeri-Murang’a Highway

Two women were arrested with a consignment of bhang after a dramatic chase by the police on Monday evening.

Caroline Mariwa and Nancy Wangare were ferrying over six sacks packed with stones of bhang from Busia to Nairobi when detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) got wind of the illegal activity.

According to the DCI, the marijuana had been neatly arranged in a grey Toyota Wish, KBS 156S. The vehicle was being driven by one of the ladies.

Prior to their arrest, the duo had engaged Transnational & Organized Crimes (TOCU) detectives in a high-octane highway race.







In a bid to evade police roadblocks and deliver their supply successfully, the traffickers had taken the long Nakuru-Nyahururu-Nyeri-Murang’a highway.

However, the sleuths acting on a tip-off from a member of the public intercepted the vehicle at Saba Saba, leading to the dramatic chase and arrest of the duo.

They are currently being processed at DCI headquarters for arraignment in court to face drug trafficking charges.

