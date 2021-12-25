2 Succumb as Covid-19 Cases Rise by 3,749

2 people have succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the cumulative fatalities to 5,359.

Today, 3,749 people have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours after 11,460 samples were tested.

The country’s caseload is now at 281,358.

Of the new cases, 3,415 are Kenyans while 334 are foreigners; 2,010 are females and 1,739 are males, while the youngest is an eight-month-old child and the oldest is 92 years.

Consequently, 243 patients have recovered from the virus bringing the country’s cumulative recoveries to 249,937.

703 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 15,302 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

17 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen.

Vaccination Update:

As of December 24, 2021, 9,534,806 vaccines have so far been administered in Kenya.

Of these, 4,618,295 were partially vaccinated and 3,916,511 fully vaccinated.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 55.8%.

