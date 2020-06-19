2 More Patients Succumb To Covid-19 In Kenya As Cases Rise To 4,374

117 more people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus disease in the country raising the national tally to 4,374.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman said on Friday that a total of 3,043 samples had been tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, Kenya has tested a total of 133,541 samples.

At the same time, the CAS said two more patients have succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 119.

Health Director-General Dr Patric Amoth said one of the fatalities is a 30-year-old male patient from Dadaab refugee camp. The patient had no underlying medical condition.

The other patient is a female adult who passed on in Thika. She had diabetes.

91 more patients have also been discharged from hospital after making full recovery. This brings to 1,550 the total number of recoveries recorded in the country since the outbreak of the disease.

Read: Cop Accused Of Killing 13 Year Old Yassin Moyo Fails To Take Plea Afer Exhibiting COVID-19 Symptoms

So far, Kenya has 2,705 cases under active care.

Out of the new cases, 112 are Kenyans while five are foreign nationals.

The youngest is an 11-year-old child while the oldest is 75 years old.

The cases are spread out in counties as follows: Nairobi (51), Mombasa (22), Kajiado (18), Kiambu (6), Nakuru (5), Garissa (5), Machakos (3), Kericho (2), Busia (2), Uasin Gishu (2) and Wajir (1).

Read Also: Inmate At A Vihiga Prison Tests Positive For Covid-19, Four Contacts Isolated

The 51 cases in Nairobi are from; Kibra (8), Langata (8), Makadara (6), Dagoretti North (6), Kamukunji (4), Embakasi East (4), Embakasi North (3), Embakasi South (3), Mathare (2), Ruaraka (2), Embakasi Central (2), Embakasi West (1), Starehe (1) and Kasarani (1).

The Mombasa cases are distributed as follows: Mvita (8), Kisauni (5), Changamwe (4), Likoni (3), Jomvu 1 and Nyali (1).

The 18 cases in Kajiado are from; Loitokitok (12), Kajiado Central (2), Kajiado East (2), Kajiado North (1) and Kajiado West (1).

Read Also: New COVID-19 Guidelines Forbid Mama Mbogas From Chopping Veggies For Customers

Kiambu has 6 cases from Thika (3); Kiambu Town (1); Limuru (1) and Lari (1).

The five cases in Nakuru are from Naivasha while Garissa’s five cases are all from Daadab.

Machakos cases are from Athi River; Kericho from Ainamoi; Busia has two cases from Teso North and Matayos; Uasin Gishu has two cases from Kapseret and Soy while Wajir’s case

is from Wajir West.

CAS Aman warned young people organizing parties in various parts of the country especially Westlands in Nairobi. He cautioned them that they are not immune to Covid-19.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu