2 More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed, Number Rises To 191 As Two Others Recover

Kenya has confirmed two more positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with the number totaling to 191.

Addressing reporters at Afya House, Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi stated that the two positive cases arose from 491 samples that were collected and tested within 24 hours.

“491 samples have been tested out of which two have tested positive. One in Mombasa and the other one in Nairobi,” the CAS stated.

The two cases involve a Kenyan, aged 2 years old and a foreigner aged 32, both with no history of travel. Also, two more people have recovered and were discharged bringing the total number of recoveries to 24.

Further, the Health CAS indicated that 1546 people who had been in isolation have been discharged while others have been put on close watch and monitor.

According to the CAS, relenting on the government directives initiated to curb the spread would result in massive deaths.

“To relent on government directives is to invite mass deaths,” she said.

According to the Health Ministry, this weekend marks 100 days since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

Ideally, the CAS has stated that isolation centers have gradually increased at the County levels with the government playing a huge role in boosting the production of sanitizers.

For instance, currently 300,000 liters of Sanitizers have already been produced and more is yet to be released to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Mwangangi also cautioned against politicizing donations and relief foods indicating that it is not the time for politics, rather the country should be united in fighting the virus.

Out of the 191 total confirmed positive cases, 109 are male while 82 are female.

