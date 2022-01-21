2 Minors Who Survived Accident That Killed Parents, Siblings “Homeless” After Uncle Took Over Home

Two children, who survived a road accident that claimed the lives of their parents and three siblings, are stuck in hospital after their uncle took over their home in Mombasa.

Kahawa Tungu understands that the two surviving boys of the Bundi family aged 10 and 3 years are stranded at the Coast General Hospital in Mombasa after their uncle refused to accommodate them at their family home despite having been discharged.

Ronald Bundi’s brother is said to have locked the house in an alleged tussle over ownership of the property.

Bundi perished alongside his wife Veronica and their three daughters — Marion, Natalia and Claire — in a crash on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway while on their way to Kisii on Christmas Day. The accident occurred at Engwata area in Mackinnon, near Voi.

Read: BMW Driver Dies After Ramming into Lorry on Southern Bypass

The five were buried at their home in Nyakegogi village, Bobasi, Kisii County on January 7.

The two minors have been recuperating in hospital.

Veronica’s sister Harriet Gesare told Citizen TV that the minors were discharged from hospital last week.

“Watoto walikuwa discharged tangu last week, lakini pahali tunaenda ndio hatujui kama mlango ulifungwa na ndugu za kina Baba…sasa kuaccess nyumba ni kazi, ata kubadilisha nguo zenye mtoto hatuwezi,” she said.

Read Also: Accident Along Mombasa-Nairobi Highway Leaves Family of Five Dead

According to Gesare, Bundi’s elder brother Dennis Nyamweno took control of properties owned by the deceased after the burial.

Neighbors and the church have raised concerns over the takeover that has rendered the children homeless, further demanding justice for the minors.

“Hajapokea simu…hapokei simu, ni kama wanajua ni nani anawapigia simu, wanachagua wale wanaeza ongea nao,” a neighbor said.

In a phone interview with the station, Nyamweno admitted to having keys to the house but denied neglecting the two nephews.

Read Also: River Yala Bodies: Gem MP Wants DPP, DCI To Shelve Differences In Interest Of Justice for Victims

He claimed the house is open and is currently being occupied by his two other siblings.

“Sasa nashangaa wanasema tunafunga mlango na mimi nafungua kila siku hata kuna watu wanalala hapo…hata kuna jirani alinipigia eti nimefunga mlango na watoto wanafaa kurudi,” said Dennis.

“Mimi naweza kosa kujua watoto wanafaa kurudi alafu jirani ajue ndio aanze kuniuliza? Mimi ndio baba ya watoto kwa sasa, niko na funguo na kuna mabrother zangu wawili wanalala hapo.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...