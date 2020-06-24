2 Kenya Power Employees Chased Away By Angry Residents After Attempting To Disconnect Power In Umoja

Two employees from Kenya Power have had to flee for their lives after attempting to disconnect power in Umoja over unpaid dues.

Apparently, the staff were at the scene ready to complete their mission when angry residents sprung into action baying for their blood on the grounds that the government had pleaded with the firm not to disconnect power amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Realizing their lives were in danger, the two fled and disappeared towards Sango Stage in Umoja Inner Core.

Reports by a local blog allude that residents in the region had given out money to the two employees not to disconnect power although the claims are unclear.

Read: Kenya Power Announces 8-Hour Blackout In 10 Counties

The Kenya Power acting corporate communication manager Kevin Sang has however indicated that the matter is being followed by relevant authorities to ascertain the origin of the said instructions.

“Kindly tell me where they are so that we can follow up on the matter. I don’t think such instructions were given out,” Sang is quoted by a local publication.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected businesses and livelihood immensely with the state calling on service providers to be lenient with residents.

Read Also: Kenya Power Forced To Respond As Many Parts Of Nairobi Experience Blackout

For instance, landlords, Kenya Power and Water Companies were asked to be patient with people and not disconnect their services based on lack of payment.

During a Press briefing in April, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe called on Kenya power to not disconnect power incase of non-payment of electricity bills.

“We are also asking KPLC when people delay from paying, tafadhalini mutuone huruma jameni, muonee wananchi huruma so that you can also ease the pain that they are going through,” he said. Kenyans have however taken advantage of this and some are intentionally not sorting out their bills on the grounds that ‘the government said’.