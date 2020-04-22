2 People Believed To Have Been Among Individuals Who Escaped From KMTC Quarantine Facility Arrested On Thika Road

Two of the at least 50 people who escaped from the government quarantine facility at the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) have been arrested.

Reports indicate that the two were arrested on Wednesday at Marurui off Thika Road.

Police recovered a laptop believed to have been stolen from the KMTC quarantine facility before the escape.

The two were taken to the Kasarani area’s chief camp awaiting further action.

The latest comes hours after the President assured the nation that the individuals who made their way out of the facility illegally will be arrested and returned to complete the 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Earlier, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe also warned Kenyans against such irresponsible behaviour that may endanger the lives of other people.

Kagwe urged the persons to surrender before they face full force of the law.

“There is nothing to celebrate when runaway impunity takes place at the risk of all of us,” he said.

“A slight lapse in behaviour could roll back the gains we have made and the destiny of our nation.”

The individuals are said to have complained about the exorbitant fees. Those at the facility are required to part with Ksh2,000 per day.

They jumped out through the fence landing Mbagathi Road, Nairobi, before disappearing into thin air.

Unknown people caught on video scaling the wall of the Kenya Medical Training College quarantine center on Mbagathi Road, Nairobi pic.twitter.com/cXx71P4WXu — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 21, 2020

The escape is the second to be witnessed in the county as some other 32 people were reported to have escaped from a quarantine facility in Mandera on April 14.

The persons are said to have colluded with the police who aided their escape.

