2 Dead As Driver Attempted To Overtake Ambulance In Makueni

Two people have been left dead after the driver of their vehicle attempted to overtake an ambulance in Wote, Machakos County.

According to witness reports, the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated with alcohol and was captured driving carelessly before the accident occurred. He ideally fled the scene with police on the lookout for his whereabouts.

One of the passengers, a woman died on the spot while the other, a man succumbed while receiving treatment at Makueni Referral Hospital

“There was an ambulance that was headed in the same direction with the car and the driver of the car tried to overtake in this narrow road that has no bumps. The ambulance slowed down to allow them to pass and it was during this time when the car deviated from the road, smashed a wall, and plunged into a building compound,” an eye witness, Charity Kiamba said.

The witness further stated that the driver, upon causing the accident made his way out of the car and did a cross sign on his forehead before fleeing.

In a different account of events at the begging of March, an accident in Mau Narok, Nakuru County involving a lorry that lost control has left six pedestrians dead on the spot.

The pedestrians were on their way home after a day’s work when a lorry veered off the road, lost control, and rammed on the six of them.

The driver of the lorry however escaped the scene unhurt.

