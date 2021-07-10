2 Dead After Night Party In Kilimani

Two people have been reported after a night house party in Nairobi’s Kilimani estate on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Police reports reveal that the two, one identified as a 23-year-old Nigerian citizen jumped from the 7th floor of the building. It is however unclear whether the duo was pushed or committed suicide.

According to witness statements, there was a party being held in celebration of the life of a Nigerian national who had passed on days earlier.

Apparently, those who attended the party were mainly Nigerians with the total number of members who were present said to be 20.

As the party continued, there was a commotion where the two were said to have fallen from the 7th floor of Sky Horse Apartment along Wood Avenue.

One died on the spot while the other person succumbed while being rushed to the hospital. All the other revelers took to their heels following the tragic incident.

“We recovered drugs and alcohol at the party. We have not done the postmortems to ascertain the cause of deaths. Our analysts and pathologists are looking at the exhibits,” Kilimani OCPD Muturi Mbogo told a local publication.

Mbogo further added, “We won’t rule out foul play or poisoning.”

The incident comes at a time when public gatherings including house parties were banned by President Uhuru Kenyatta to combat the Covid-19 spread in the country.

