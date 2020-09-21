in HEALTH, NEWS

2 Dead, 98 New COVID-19 Cases As Toll Jumps To 37,079

Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman. [Courtesy]

Kenya has confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases after 1,644 samples were tested within the last 24 hours. Tally now jumps to 37,079.

Of the 98 cases, only 2 are foreigners. Additionally, 63 are male and 35 are female with the youngest case being a 9-year-old and the oldest was aged 75 years.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced 2 deaths as the fatalities toll jumps to 650.

On a brighter note, 62 patients have been discharged bringing the tally for recoveries to 23,949. Consequently, of the patients who have recovered, 44 are from home-based care while 18 are from various hospital facilities across the country.

