2 Dead, 2 Others Critically Injured in Fatal Mombasa Road Crash

A Monday morning fatal accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway has left two people dead, 2 others critically injured.

This has been confirmed by Athi River sub-county police commander Anderson Njagi who revealed that the accident involved a lorry and a trailer at 6AM.

According to Njagi, the lorry was travelling from Nairobi to Mombasa while the trailer in the opposite direction hence a head on collision.

So far, the lorry driver has been balmed for the accident for failing to heed instructions on diversion.

“The lorry driver died on the spot with his turn boy. The passenger was seriously injured and is at Shalom Hospital in Athi river receiving treatment. The trailer’s driver is also seriously injured as he broke his leg,” Njagi said.

The dead bodies have been transferred to Shalom Hospital while the vehicles involved have been towed to Athi River Police station.

Investigations into the accident have ideally been launched.

Motorists have been urged to exercise serious responsibility as we head towards the December period. They were also cautioned against flouting traffic rules.

Long distance heavy commercial vehicle drivers were ideally cautioned against driving while fatigued.

