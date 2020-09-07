2 Dead, 102 Test Positive For COVID-19 As Toll Jumps To 35,205

Kenya has confirmed 102 new COVID-19 cases after a sample of 2,668 were tested within the last 24 hours, tally now stands at 35,205.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 briefings, Health CAS Rashid Aman further announced that 80 patients have recovered bringing the number of recoveries to 21,310.

13 recoveries were from home-based care while 50 are from different hospital facilities.

Out of the new COVID-19 cases, all were Kenyans except 9 who were foreigners.

Ultimately, the gender distribution is equal as 51 are female, 51 are male.

The youngest was aged 1 year old while the oldest was aged 86 years.

Nairobi had 41 cases distributed as follows: Starehe 5, Westlands 4, Kasarani 3, Dagoretti North 2, Roysambu 2.

On a sad note, 2 patients have succumbed to the virus bringing the fatalities to 599.

