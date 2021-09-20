2.9 Million Huduma Namba Cards Remain Uncollected as Gov’t Plans Second Round of Registration

2.9 million Huduma namba cards belonging to 31 percent of applicants are yet to be collected. The government started issuing the cards six months ago across the country.

Government spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said that out of the 9.3 million cards disbursed, only 6.4 million had been collected.

“The number of cards so far processed is 10.5 million. The cards collected are 7.3 million, amounting to 70 percent collection,” Oguna told the Business Daily later.

“The cards will start working once the government issues a gazette notice. This is in the pipeline”

According to Oguna, the government is planning a second phase of the Huduma namba registration process. He said the logistical plans had already been put in place to ensure a smooth process.

He said the date would be announced in due time.

The treasury has set aside Sh1 billion for the second phase of the mass registration of the Huduma namba cards. This is to enable registration for people who failed to enrol in the first exercise.

