190 People Arrested in Nairobi for Flouting Covid-19 Protocols

A total of 190 people were on Thursday arrested in various places within Nairobi County for flouting Covid-19 protocols.

According to Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda, some of the individuals were arrested in pubs while others had not worn their masks as required.

The rule-breakers were, however, freed on police bond pending their arraignment in court on Tuesday.

The police boss has appealed to city residents who will be spending their Easter weekend at various parks within the Capital to observe Covid-19 protocols.

The protocols issued by the Ministry of Health include washing of hands with soap and water or using alcohol-based sanitisers, wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The residents are also expected to observe curfew hours — 10pm to 4am.

Yesterday, the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai urged people within the Zoned Area of Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado and Nakuru Counties, which was recently declared a Covid-19 disease-infested area, to exercise caution and not to travel to other parts of the country except for essential service providers.

He said a total of 33 roadblocks have been erected on all the major roads leading into and out of the Zoned Area to help in the implementation of the cessation of movement directive issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Friday.

“These roadblocks will be manned day and night to ensure total compliance of non-movement into and out of the Zoned Area,” he said.

“Further, Curfew hours as prescribed between 8pm to 4am within the Zoned Area shall remain in force until further notice.”

The IG said the National Police Service will conduct the operations jointly with National Government Administration Officers (NGAO), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya Prisons Service.

The Commissioner-General of Prisons, Mutyambai said, has released more than 3000 officers to augment the NPS officers in ensuring that citizens go through this festive season in a secure and peaceful environment.

