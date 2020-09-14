19-Year-Old Kenyan Comic Elsa Majimbo Bags New Endorsement With Rihanna’s Fenty

19-year-old Elsa Majimbo has taken over social media with a buzz through creating funny content leaving social media users in stitches.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Majimbo has provided comic relief to thousands of people across the globe thus gaining wide recognition.

Wearing black sunglasses and crunching on snacks, Majimbo definitely made life enjoyable during the quarantine period.

For instance, she has been featured by some of the biggest international media outlets including The Guardian, New York Times, CNN and many more.

In the most recent development, Majimbo has bagged an ambassadorial role with Rihanna’s Fenty where she showcases the brand’s glasses in every shade.

“Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone!” read the tweet on Fenty’s official page.

Weekend antics with Kenyan comic Elsa Majimbo @ElsaAngel19 wearing every shade of FENTY. Happy Sunday everyone! #FENTYFAMILY #FENTY pic.twitter.com/pSh7wHpch7 — FEИTY (@FentyOfficial) September 13, 2020

A trip through her Instagram details funny videos of wanting to get rich without necessarily going to work. Ultimately, she pokes fun into not wanting to spend time with people, but wanting a boyfriend or not wanting to Zoom every day, but wanting to still be connected.

These are very relatable jokes in the life of teenagers despite the country or region that one is living in.

In the interview with New York Times, Majimbo narrated being born and raised in Nairobi Kenya and being a journalism student. She further recounted her father’s reaction to her new found internet fame adding that he is yet to come to terms with it.

“My dad said, ‘This is not how a Christian girl in a Christian home behaves,’ and I tried to explain that it’s meant to be funny. He said, ‘I don’t see anything funny here, stop making videos of this nature immediately.” she told the publication.

To keep up with her new life and ideally keep her father off her pages, she had to block everyone who bore close relations with the father.

The new fame has, however, come with blessings as the 19-year-old has worked with some of the best, renowned brands thus narrated that she has been able to find herself in a way that she never had before.

“I think the career I wanted before is not what I want now. A lot of things have changed, I’ve been able to find myself in a way I hadn’t before.”

Elsa Majimbo is getting international endorsements including by Fenty. Fenty!!!! F.E.N.T.Y meanwhile Aoko gets endorsed by Amerix who lives inside an Mpesa. pic.twitter.com/ZtKM1KJQmu — 🌸Betty🌍 An agent of CHAOS (@DoItBetty) September 13, 2020

People are saying ati "Rihanna doesn't know who you are" which is aight. But were you on Fenty's radar enough to be asked to market their products?

Nyinyi bitch ass niggas don't know how bitter you look, but hate kabisa tuone kama Fenty watakuita pia. pic.twitter.com/32rjBIcA1v — Mathwitii na Makeki🍭🌞 (@mathwits) September 14, 2020

Some STRUGGLED in 2020, others WON! Flaqo had Adverts like CAK, Naivas, his Brand grew! Elsa Majimbo partnered with Mac, $17B Rihanna Brand Fenty, international recognition. Azziad acted in Selina, 2M followers on all platforms, brand endorsements Uhuru and Raila Ruto Nairobi pic.twitter.com/xBtLO61DoO — MonroseMurugi (@MonroseMurugi) September 14, 2020

Just incase you didn't know… Elsa knows me… She follows me… That means.. I also know FENTY and that translates to knowing Ririi… Its just a long distance know😜😜😂 pic.twitter.com/zteicrzwy5 — Řõððïę ❁ (@Is_Roddie) September 14, 2020

